Mizoram reports 220 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 16 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 220 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state's Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 1,39,024 including 2,327 active cases. One death was also reported in this period taking the death toll to 530.



As many as 221 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,36,167. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.94 per cent.

Meanwhile, India logged 7,974 fresh COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country stands at 87,245, accounting for 0.25 per cent of the total COVID cases in India. (ANI)

