Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Mizoram in the last 24 hours, making the total cases mount to 3,393, on Sunday.



As per the health department of Mizoram, a total of 2,820 people have been discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection. The death toll has reached 4. The active cases stand at 569. (ANI)