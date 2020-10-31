Mizoram reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 31 (ANI): As many as 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Mizoram, according to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases stands at 2,722, active cases at 437 while 2,284 people have been discharged so far in the state.



Till date, one death due to the disease was reported in the state.

With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With 551 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,21,641. The total number of active cases is 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

