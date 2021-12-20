Mizoram reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 20 (ANI): Mizoram has recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state's Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.



With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 1,39,488 including 2,598 active cases. The positivity rate in Mizoram is at 11.22 per cent.

No Covid death has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll stands at 531 and the cumulative recovery from the beginning of the pandemic at 1,36,359. (ANI)

