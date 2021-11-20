Mizoram reports 336 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 20 (ANI): Mizoram reported 336 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 5,022, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.



According to the bulletin, no death has been reported in the state in the past 24 hours and the death toll remains unchanged at 475.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative caseload in the state stands at 1,31,248. As many as 1,25,751 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

