Mizoram reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 17 (ANI): Mizoram has registered five new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,085 according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram.



As per the state government's data, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,907. The active cases in the state are 171, while the death toll due to the infection is at seven.

The five new cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Test and no cases were reported by the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and TrueNat. (ANI)

