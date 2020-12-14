Mizoram reports 5 new COVID19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 14 (ANI): Mizoram has registered five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 4,040, as per the state government's data.



According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,847. The active cases in the state are 186, while the death toll due to the infection is at seven.

The three new cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Test and no cases were reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

