Mizoram reports 61 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 11 (ANI): Mizoram has reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3217 on Wednesday.

As per the data published by the Government of Mizoram, "The number of active cases is at 562 while 2,526 people have been cured and discharged so far. Till date, two deaths have been reported in the state."



With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 86,36,012, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

With 512 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,27,571.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

