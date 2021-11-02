Mizoram reports 830 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 2 (ANI): Mizoram reported 830 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 6,484, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday.



According to the state health bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,22,354. Till now, 435 people have succumbed to death.

The total number of discharged patients are 1,15,435. The state's positivity rate stands at 12.76 per cent.

66 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 565 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 830 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 14 positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

