Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 30 (ANI): Mizoram reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,199 according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram.



As per the state government, the total discharged cases in the state are 4,088.

The active cases of coronavirus in the state are 103, while the death toll due to the infection is at eight.

The two new cases were confirmed through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, 7 through TrueNat test, and no cases were reported by Rapid Antigen Test. (ANI)

