Mizoram reports no new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 15 (ANI): Mizoram reported no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 4,310 including 96 active cases.

No new discharges were made in the last 24 hours making the total discharges stand at 4,205.



However, no new deaths were reported making the total death in the state stand at nine.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start on January 16.

The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)

