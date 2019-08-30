Mizoram: Villagers give palanquin ride to District Magistrate in Siaha

Siaha (Mizoram) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Rejoiced by the fact that a District Magistrate (DM) has come to visit a remote village, people of the Tisopi area in Mizoram gave him a palanquin ride.

According to the visuals, a group of men can be seen expressing happiness over DM's visit, as this was the first time some official has visited the village.

Following this, the locals lifted the DM Bhupesh Chaudhary on their shoulders in a carrier made of wood and cloth and paraded him through the village.

The DM took the stock of the situation in the village. The roads of the village were damaged following landslides occurred in the area due to incessant rainfall. (ANI)

