Mizoram's active COVID-19 case tally stands at 475

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 active cases in Mizoram stands at 475, the State Information and Public Relations Department said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 895 while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:02 IST
