Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 1,379

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 12 (ANI): A total of 1,379 coronavirus cases have been reported in Mizoram as of Saturday, according to the state government.

There are 589 active COVID-19 cases, while 790 people have recovered and been discharged in the state. So far, no deaths have been reported here due to the virus.



With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India -- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

With this latest spike, the count stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

