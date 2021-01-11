Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 4,293

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 11 (ANI): With just one fresh COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's count of people infected with the virus has climbed to 4,293.



According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram, 4,192 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. There are 92 active cases in the state, while the death toll due to the virus stands at 9.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout. (ANI)

