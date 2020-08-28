Mizoram's COVID-19 count stands at 974, active tally at 501

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 27 (ANI): Mizoram has a total of 974 COVID-19 cases, including 802 male and 172 female patients as of 7 am on Thursday, the Information and Public Relations Department of the state government said.

Out of the total cases, there are 501 active cases while 473 patients have been discharged.

As per the Information and Public Relations Department, Aizawl has 311 active cases, followed by Kolasib (133), Lunglei (28), Lawngtalai (10), Serchhip (8), Mamit (5), Hnahthial (2) and Siaha (1).

Khawazawl and Saitual districts have no active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 252 people in Aizwal and 36 in Kolasib have been discharged after being treated for the disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 3,85,76,510 COVID-19 samples were tested for coronavirus up to August 26.

On Thursday, as many as 9,24,998 COVID-19 samples were tested. (ANI)

