Mizoram's COVID-19 tally at 657

Mizoram (Aizawl) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Mizoram so far has recorded 657 cases of the novel coronavirus, informed the state health department.

Out of the total, 343 patients have been cured or have migrated and there are 314 active cases at present in the state.

No deaths have been reported so far in the state due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

