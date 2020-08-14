Representative Image
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally at 657

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:05 IST

Mizoram (Aizawl) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Mizoram so far has recorded 657 cases of the novel coronavirus, informed the state health department.
Out of the total, 343 patients have been cured or have migrated and there are 314 active cases at present in the state.
No deaths have been reported so far in the state due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

