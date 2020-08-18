Mizoram's COVID-19 tally at 815 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Mizoram has a total of 815 COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, said the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Mizoram.

Out of the total cases, 682 COVID-19 patients are male while the remaining 133 patients are female.

As per the bulletin released, there are 443 active cases while 372 patients have been discharged. As of Tuesday, there are no fatalities due to COVID-19 reported in the state.

Mamit, Siaha, and Khawzawl districts in the state have zero active cases, it added. (ANI)

