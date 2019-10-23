MK Alagiri appears before court in land grab case, hearing adjourned

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Union minister M K Alagiri on Wednesday appeared before a district court in Madurai in connection with an alleged land grab case.

The court adjourned the matter till November 13. Alagiri and three other people are accused of grabbing land to build a Daya engineering college over it.

The college belonging to Alagiri is located in the Melakottai area in Madurai. (ANI)

