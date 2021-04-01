MK Stalin challenges Palaniswami govt to speak against CAA during PM Modi's visit in TN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin has challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government, which has promised in its manifesto to ask Centre to drop the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted back to power, to speak against the CAA in front of Central leaders.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai tomorrow to campaign for the BJP candidates. It is to mention that ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Addressing a rally at Mettupalayam municipality, Stalin said, "I want OPS and EPS, who follow PM Modi to question him about CAA. AIADMK is opposing CAA and they have mentioned it in their manifesto as well. I am happy to know that despite having an alliance with BJP, AIADMK has made a promise against CAA. I challenge Tamil Nadu CM and O Paneerselvam (Deputy CM) to speak against this act when PM Modi arrives in Madurai tomorrow. We, DMK, will always oppose CAA."

On March 15, while releasing the election manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the AIADMK chief Palaniswami said it would request the Centre to scrap the enacted CAA.



Stalin further slammed BJP and said, "In the recently held parliamentary election, we didn't give even a single seat to BJP. I believe that, in this assembly election, there is a wave against PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM and OPS."

The DMK chief further cornered the Centre over farm laws and said: "The recently enacted agricultural laws are against the interests of the farmers." Will AIADMK question the Centre on this? he asked.

He then compared prices of oil, sugar, pulse, LPG cylinders, milk during the DMK and AIADMK regimes.

Stalin asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to question the Prime Minister on various other issues, including the demand to release convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and why India abstained from voting in the United Nations Human Rights Council for Sri Lanka.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

