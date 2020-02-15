MK Stalin condemns the police crackdown on protesters in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): DMK president and leader of Opposition MK Stalin here on Saturday condemned the yesterday's police crackdown on protesters at Washermanpet in Chennai.

"We condemn the police crackdown on people who are protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act," said MK Stalin.

"The detainees should be released and cases against them should be withdrawn," he said.

Police detained over 100 protesters following a scuffle during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai on the evening of February 14. (ANI)

