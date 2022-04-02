MK Stalin inaugurates DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated his party's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in the national capital.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied the DMK chief as he inaugurated his party's new office.





On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the latter's office.

Stalin also visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils.

He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to PM Modi.

He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

