MK Stalin meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday to stake claim to form the government after his party's victory in the state assembly elections.

"MK Stalin, TR Baalu and Durai Murugan met the Governor and gave a resolution. The date of swearing-in will be decided by the Governor," DMK leader RS Bharathi had said.



Stalin was on Tuesday unanimously elected as legislature party leader.

DMK won 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place on May 7 at the Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

