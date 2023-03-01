MK Stalin pays floral tribute to former chief ministers M Karunanidhi, CN Annadurai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tribute to his father and former CM M Karunanidhi at his memorial in Chennai on his birthday today.



He also paid tribute to the first chief Minister of state and DMK founder CN Annadurai, at his memorial.

The Chief Minister said in a tweet: "70th Birthday Tributes at the Memorials of Guru Anna, Muthamizharinagar Artist"





In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, "Tribute to Father Periyar on his 70th birthday".



Karunanidhi entered the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and become the chief minister in 1969 after then-chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death. He passed away in 2018.

Annadurai, who had breathed his last in 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

