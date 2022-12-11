MK Stalin visits cyclone-affected areas, appreciates govt efforts in disaster management

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited the areas badly affected by Cyclone Mandous in the state.

"I inspected various places post the Cyclone Mandous. Precaution measures were also discussed with the district administration of the cyclone-affected areas," he said.

"Today I inspected South Chennai Kottivakkam, Injambakkam areas. I spoke with fishermen community and distributed relief materials. Now I have come to North Chennai Kasimedu", he added.

Praising the precautionary measures undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Government, CM said, "I am happy to say that Chennai is totally recovered from Cyclone Mandous. Because of Tamil Nadu Government precaution measures and Government staffs efforts Tamil Nadu people are taken care of."

He claimed that there has not been any big damage across Tamil Nadu due to cyclone Mandous. Praising the people's representatives and their work during the cyclone, he said, "Even uprooted trees were removed immediately. Corporation workers have done an excellent job. Even our Minister K N Nehru, Sekar Babu, M Subramaniyan and others, MLA's, MP's, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Local Body representatives, Police persons, Sanitation workers and many others have done their work full-fledged. I appreciate all of them."



According to the latest update, four people have lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone. Apart from this, 98 cattle too lost their lives and 181 houses and huts have been damaged. Other damages are still being calculated.

As many as 3,163 families stayed in 201 rescue camps. Food, drinking water and medicine were provided to take care of them.

According to reports, nearly 400 trees have been uprooted in Chennai due to this cyclone. 25,000 workers have been deputed to restore normalcy back to Chennai.

"After accessing the damages of Cyclone Mandous if needed we will ask for funds from Central Government", said CM Stalin.

He said that the state government has proved that any natural disaster can be faced if there are proper precautionary measures taken along with well-organized planning. (ANI)

