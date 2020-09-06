MLA accuses Goa admin of turning blind eye to drug trafficking

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 6 (ANI): Independent MLA from Porvorim constituency of Goa, Rohan Khaunte, on Sunday accused the Goa administration of turning a "purposeful blind eye under high-level pressure to let a large scale illegal drug business flourish in the state".

"Such a large-scale illegal drug business cannot flourish without powerful political patronage and a purposeful blind eye from the administration bowing to high-level pressures. Everyone seems to be a stakeholder in this drug and associated businesses of crime, prostitution, betting, and money laundering that eventually leads to anti-national and terror funding activities," said Khaunte.

Talking about the case of September 4, where the Goa Crime Branch apprehended one person with 68 grams of 'charas' in Goa's Calangute area, the MLA said it is a shame that Calangute which is famous around the world for its beautiful beach and is synonymous with Goa's tourism, has become infamous for drugs.

He called for an urgent in-depth investigation by central agencies including the NIA into the case.

"These drug businesses have a national and international network. Our local law enforcement agencies are doing their best despite the pressures, but need the support of Central agencies to curb this menace with an all-encompassing action to bring in the international bosses and also frame the powerful local bigwigs," he added.

A team of the Goa Crime Branch on September 4 apprehended one person with 68 grams of charas worth over Rs 90,000 in Goa's Calangute area.

"On 3 September 2020 a Crime Branch team led by PI Rahul Parab carried out a narcotics raid in Calangute and apprehended one Tony s/o, Joao Fernandes, with 68g high-quality charas worth over Rs 90,000. His links as a drug supplier in the recent rave party case by Crime Branch is also being investigated," said the Crime Branch. (ANI)

