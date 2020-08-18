MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demands CBI probe in Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into incident.

Murthy told ANI over phone that he has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to give the case to CBI.

"I have urged the Chief Minister to provide compensation to the people of the constituency who lost their house, vehicles etc in the incident. I have also requested for protection of my family. The Chief Minister assured to provide security from tomorrow. He also assured that investigation will be carried in a transparent manner," he said.

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to recover the costs of damage from the culprits in Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. He said that the government will approach the high court for appointment of claim commissioner as per Supreme Court order.

"Our govt has decided to assess the damage caused to public and private property in violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Earlier in the day, one more accused was arrested in connection with violence, said police. The accused has been identified as Samiuddin.

A total of 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area.

Earlier, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

Among those arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. (ANI)

