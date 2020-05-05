MLA Aman Tripathi has no right to perform post-cremation rites for our father: Yogi Adityanath's brother

Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mahendra Bisht, brother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday expressed strong objection against independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi's claim that he went to Uttarakhand to perform post-cremation rites for their father.

Speaking to ANI, Bisht said he along with his family is performing all the rituals for their late father at their residence in Panchur village in Pauri district.

He informed that the Nautanwa MLA had visited them on May 2, however, he did not mention anything about performing salvation prayers for their father.

"Aman Mani Tripathi had come to my residence for 10 minutes on the evening of May 2 but he did not say any such thing at that time. We learned about it through media. He is no one to perform rituals for our father. Our brother (Adityanath) is a monk who is living an ascetic life but we are here to perform post-cremation rites for our father," he said.

The MLA, who was arrested here for violating lockdown norms, had claimed that he had sought permission to visit holy sites for praying for the salvation of the soul of the father of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Tripathi, along with 10 others, was on a trip to Badrinath and Kedarnath with the requisite permission of Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

The entry of general population into Kedarnath during lockdown is prohibited. While the Badrinath shrine is scheduled to be opened on May 15.

He demanded probe to ascertain how the MLA and his accomplices got permission to visit Uttarakhand from officers.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered an FIR against Tripathi and his six associates for stepping out without having a valid pass during COVID-19 lockdown.



They were returning from Uttarakhand and were detained in Nazibabad area of Bijnor district. The Uttar Pradesh government had clarified on Monday that it did not authorise Tripathi to travel to Uttarakhand. (ANI)

