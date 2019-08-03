MLA, his aide attacked during raid on ration shops in Timarpur area

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): MLA Pankaj Pushkar and his officer-in-charge were allegedly attacked during a raid conducted by a team led by Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on two ration shops in Timarpur's Nehru Vihar area here on Saturday.

"The incident took place at 11:30 am in the morning when Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain raided two ration shops in the locality," the lawmaker stated in a press release.

After the team found discrepancies in the ratio shop records, the owner and the family members of the shop recklessly beat up MLA Pankaj Pushkar and his office in-charge Devesh Kumar," the lawmaker further added in the release.

A complaint has been filed by Pushkar against the accused.

Pankaj Pushkar represents the Timarpur Assembly Constituency">Timarpur Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

