MLA Irfan Ansari didn't join ED probe, seeks two-week time

Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], January 13 (ANI): Suspended Congress MLA Dr Irfan Ansari today didn't appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the MLA cash recovery case.

Ansari, in July, alongwith three MLAs from the Jharkhand unit of the Congress partry was arrested in connection with huge amount of cash recovered from them in West Bengal's Howrah. Later, all three MLAs were suspended from the Congress.

His lawyer informed the press here on Friday that the "time has been sought on medical grounds."

The ED had issued a notice to the three MLAs of Jharkhand Congress to appear for questioning in the cash recovery case on different dates.



On December 24 last year, the ED had recorded the statement of Jaimangal MLA Anup Singh.

The three MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling in an SUV on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Bengal when the police intercepted their vehicle.



The relatives of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari rebutted allegations that BJP is trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, making the surprising statement," the government cannot be brought down with just a meagre sum of Rs 40-50 lakh."

Relatives of Ansari had said that he was in Howrah to "do shopping, especially of sarees" ahead of the upcoming festive season and thus, was carrying a huge chunk of cash. (ANI)

