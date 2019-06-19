MLA Kona Raghupati elected as deputy speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] June 18 (ANI): MLA Kona Raghupati was elected as the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly here on Tuesday.

Raghupati, MLA from Bapatla AC in Guntur district, filed his nomination yesterday after which Assembly speaker Tammineni Seetaram today officially announced him as the unanimously elected deputy speaker.

During the session, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also introduced a resolution seeking special category status to the state. He said that the then central government went ahead with the bifurcation despite knowing that the Andhra region will face severe losses.

"As a result of bifurcation, AP got 59% population and debts, but only 47% of revenue. We lost the capital that generates employment and income. AP had a debt of Rs 97,000 crores by the time of bifurcation which increased to Rs 2,58,928 crores in past five years," Reddy said.

He said that "the state was divided with the prior assurance of special status to AP. If the parliament cannot fulfill that assurance, how can the bifurcation be justified?"

Reddy alleged that the promises made in the parliament at the time of bifurcation were not fulfilled and that led to critical backward condition financially and socially.

The Chief Minister concluded saying that "Special Category Status is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. On behalf of 5 crore people of the state I introduce the resolution seeking special category status to the state without any delay." (ANI)

