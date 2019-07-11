BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion in the viral video [Photo/ANI]
MLA Pranav Champion requests police security after receiving threats

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Haridwar (Uttrakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): Suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion who made headlines after a video purportedly showing him dancing to a Bollywood number with guns in hand went viral, on Thursday wrote to Uttarakhand Police seeking security at his residence.
Champion in his letter contended that he was receiving threats on his Facebook page after his video went viral.
The MLA asserted that the video could be used against him for provoking people's sentiments who might cause harm to him or his family.
In his letter, he maintained that the viral video was dubbed and edited deliberately as a conspiracy to defame him.
After the video became viral, he said, "This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I have been targeted by the press and they are putting false allegations,".
(ANI)

