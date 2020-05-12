MLA Rambabu slams TDP chief for 'false allegations' against govt over Vizag incident

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Monday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that the latter has been making false allegations on the government of colluding with LG Polymers company.

Rambabu said they don't need to collude with the company like Chandrababu Naidu. The ruling party leader said that it was Naidu who colluded with the company and allotted Simhachalam temple lands when TDP was in power.

He added that the experts committee is investigating the gas leak and the state government will take appropriate action as soon as the committee submits its report.

The MLA also mentioned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy responded very quickly and visited the victims on the very same day, while also announcing a much higher ex-gratia unlike his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu.

Rambabu said that TDP leaders are making false allegations when the truth is that the government launched rescue operations on war footing. He also asked Naidu to reveal the number of people arrested for the mishap in the Godavari Pushkaralu (Kumbh mela) in which 29 people died in 2015.

He further questioned Naidu as to why he did not go to Visakhapatnam to console the families of the bereaved. He further mentioned that the TDP leader had earlier applied for the Centre's permission to go to Vizag, however, Naidu is not revealing whether he has been permitted to do so or not.

At least 11 people lost their lives in chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (ANI)

