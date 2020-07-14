MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me: Avinash Pandey

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Monday said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has assigned him the task of addressing issues of MLAs of the party and the alliance so that the Ashok Gehlot government functions smoothly.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss their problems, they can come and talk to me and we can work on it," Pandey told ANI here.

Earlier, Pandey addressing a press conference along with Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken declared that the party had issued a whip to all MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held at 10:30 am today.

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning the personal, special reason," Pande said.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the State.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

