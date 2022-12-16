MLAs carry chair, create ruckus in Bihar Assembly as Tejashwi speaks

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 16 (ANI): Opposition MLAs created ruckus in the Bihar Assembly on Friday as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was speaking in the House on Friday.

While Tejashwi was reading out his reply to a question in the assembly, several opposition MLAs could be heard raising slogans. One of the Legislators could be seen carrying a chair.

Later on, Bihar BJP leaders including Leader of opposition Vijay Sinha held a protest march to the Governor's House over the Chhapra Hooch tragedy as the toll soared to 50.



Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended immediately after the Tuesday night tragedy on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Most deaths have occurred over Wednesday and Thursday creating an uproar both at the state and national level as sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government since April 2016.

Nitish Kumar's former ally, BJP, have come down heavily on him with MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when questioned regarding the Chhapra Hooch tragedy, on Thursday told media that "if someone consumes liquor, they will die", that has not gone down well with victim families among others.

"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," Kumar told the media in Patna.

The Chhapra Hooch tragedy was one of the issues raised in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, leading to the adjournment of the House thrice within a short span of 40 minutes as both the Treasury benches and the opposition raised their issues together with the commencement of the Zero Hour. (ANI)

