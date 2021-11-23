MLAs from tribal areas meet Andhra CM, discuss local problems

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A delegation of legislators of tribal constituencies which included Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani, MLAs Peedika Rajanna Dora, Tellam Balaraju, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Chetti Palguna, Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi and Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Assembly on Tuesday.



As per the Chief Minister's Office, the delegation brought to the notice of the Chief Minister issues related to development and local problems.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take legal opinion and move forward and to take all necessary measures immediately for the development of agency areas. A resolution would be adopted in the next legislative assembly sessions to include villages in the Scheduled area which are not listed, a release said.

Issues related to roads damaged by recent rains, construction of bridges, resuming construction of roads stopped during the pandemic (completion of roads under MGNREGS works), permissions to use machines to build roads in hilly areas, the requirement of rice vans for hilly areas and better internet facilities were some of the issues brought to the notice of Chief Minister by the MLAs during the meet. (ANI)

