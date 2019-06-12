MLA's son thrashes vendor in Bihar

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): A vendor here was allegedly thrashed on Wednesday by Ankur Kumar, son of RJD MLA Ashok Kumar and two others.

According to police, Rajat Kesari, a small vendor, was allegedly thrashed by three men -- Ankur, Sugur, and Pradhan.

Rajesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, said: "It was informed that the incident took place after Ankur was stopped from taking away some stuff from his stall."

"The victim was then taken to a nearby hotel and thrashed. He sustained internal bleeding and injuries on his head. His treatment is going on in the hospital," said Kumar.

The family members, however, said the police was not acting seriously in the matter.

"Police came but did not do anything to the accused. He was just let off. We have got an FIR registered and hope for justice," family members said.

Jawahar Prasad, BJP MLA, said: "There should be no such incidents at all. It is the people's rule. Hooliganism won't work. I will request the government to look into the matter without any biases." (ANI)

