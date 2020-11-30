MLC K Kavitha offers prayers at Hyderabad temple on Karthika Pournami

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday offered prayers at the Shivalayam here along with her family members on the occasion of the auspicious Karthika Pournami.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao joins the prayers of Lord Shiva on the occasion every year. She was among the early visitors to the temple in the day.

"Offered prayers on the occasion of #KartikaPournami. May Lord Shiva's divinity protect and guide us on the right path always. Om Namah Shivaya !!" Kavitha tweeted.

She was also accorded a traditional welcome by the members of the temple committee while the priests performed 'Abhishekam' and 'Archana'.

Kavitha said that she prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people. (ANI)