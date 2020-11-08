MLC K Kavitha's free food centre at Nizamabad serves over 7 lakh people in 3 years

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Telangana MLC K Kavitha's free food centre at Nizamabad Government Hospital claims to have served over seven lakh people alone in the last three years.

The food centre aims to provide hygienic and healthy food to students, patients and their attendants at government hospitals in Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan. Kavitha's 'Free Meal' initiative marks its fourth year on Sunday after tirelessly serving people in need.

Kavitha started the initiative here during her tenure as a Member of Parliament from Nizamabad. The initiative started with Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) and Nizamabad Library that at an average feeds more than 750 people a day.

The inspiration behind this campaign was to attend to the problems faced by patients and the attendants at GGH to provide hygienic, healthy and free meals to patients and their attendants.

This was effective especially for those patients who could not afford to spend hundreds a day over food along with other medical expenses. Kavitha started the centre by bearing all expenditure. The distribution centre received massive support from the people that eventually led to the expansion of the scheme by Kalvakuntla Kavitha which is feeding more than 1,500 people daily in total from all the centres.



Kavitha launched the first centre on November 8, 2017, at Nizamabad Government Hospital. A free food centre at the Bodhan Government Hospital was later launched on April 26, 2018, while one at Government hospital Armoor was launched on July 5, 2018. The second centre in Nizamabad was launched at the City Library on July 15, 2018.

The initiative that was lauded for being very kind and generous succeeded in holding up to the vision of the programme that was during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The lockdown that nobody anticipated left everybody in shock, the burnt was felt by each one of us but it was the poor people and daily wage workers who felt it the most.

It was in this time that free meal centres went ahead and started serving at migrant centres, reached out to migrants who walked back home along with the routine functions of the centres. The volunteers of Free Meal Programme, led by Kavitha served the migrant centres with over 2,500 food packets a day, over 700 people at their regular centres respectively, and served migrants walking back home with dry food packets and extended their support by attending to the immediate needs of migrants in distress.

The programme was further extended to serve frontline Covid Warriors who were serving for endless hours in the line of duty.

The Free Meal Distribution Programme led by Kavitha has been committed to the purpose of doing something for the society, as the drive enters its fourth year the vision of the effort has only expanded and contributed towards the greater good of the society. (ANI)

