Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): BJP's MLC nominee Chandrashekhar Bawankule won the state legislative council election from Nagpur by defeating Mangesh Deshmukh, a Congress-backed independent candidate on Tuesday.



In the first-preference vote count, Bawankule got 362 votes while Deshmukh received 186. Dr Ravindra Bhoyar got one vote.

As many as 549 votes have been declared valid. (ANI)