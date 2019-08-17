Eminent scholar MM Kalburgi (File Photo)
Eminent scholar MM Kalburgi (File Photo)

MM Kalburgi murder case: SIT files chargesheet against 6 accused

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A charge sheet was filed on Saturday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against six accused in the conspiracy and murder of eminent scholar MM Kalburgi.
"The charge sheet was filed under sections 120(B), 302, 449, 109, 201 r/w 35 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25(1A), 25(1B) and 27(1) of the Indian Arms Act," said SIT chief in a press statement.
"Building on the evidence collected by the CID, the SIT continued the investigation and collected further evidence. Based on eyewitness statements, expert opinions and other pieces of evidence collected, the SIT has filed a charge sheet against Amol Kale, Ganesh Miskin, Praveen Prakash Chatur, Vasudev Bhagavan Suryavamshi, Sharad Kalaskar and Amith Ramchandra Baddi" it said.
Kalburgi was shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in Kalyan Nagar, Dharwad on August 30, 2015.
Based on a complaint filed by his daughter Roopadarshi Kinagi, a case was registered under sections 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 of the Indian Arms Act at Vidyagiri Police Station, Dharwad and investigation was taken up.
"On August 31, 2015, the case was entrusted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. The CID officers painstakingly collected several vital pieces of evidence, examined hundreds of witnesses and interrogated several suspects. The CID officers also established the motive for the assassination" the SIT statement said.
On February 26, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the investigation to be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the murder Gauri Lankesh. The SIT took over the investigation on March 2, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:59 IST

MP: 4-month-old tiger dies in Bandhavgarh National Park

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A four-month-old tiger cub has died in Dhamokhar range of Bandhavgarh National Park here after being abandoned by its mother.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha, Gagan Dhal appointed...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD government on Saturday reshuffled many IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal has been appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Telangana govt has led people astray for 6 years in name of 2...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Telangana state government astray its people for six years in the name of 2 bedroom scheme, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls...

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): BJP member and army veteran Major (Retd.) Surendra Poonia on Saturday filed an online complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving intimidating calls and messages from suspicious numbers, which asked him to stop tweeting on issues relating to India and P

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

Vaiko's plea to implead in LTTE ban case to be heard in October...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special tribunal will hear MDMK leader Vaiko's application, seeking lifting of the ban imposed on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from October 11 to 14 in Madurai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

First case of triple talaq in Mumbai at Nagpada Police Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The first case of triple talaq in Mumbai was registered at the Nagpada police station here in which a husband allegedly gave triple-talaq to his wife in November last year. The accused has been booked under Muslim Women ( Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ac

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:37 IST

Nadda to visit Telangana for BJP's membeship drive

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Telangana for two days from August 18-19 for the party's membership drive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:36 IST

Sikkim CM meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB officials raid sub-registrar office

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday led by ACB DSP Nagabhushanam raided the office of the Proddutur town sub-registrar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:27 IST

Fire at AIIMS brought under control

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A major fire which broke out in the PC Block of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here on Saturday has been brought under control, according to hospital sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:10 IST

AAP SC-ST wing to protest Sant Ravidas Temple demolition

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The SC-ST wing of the Aam Aadmi Party have planned a "gherao" of the BJP office here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:04 IST

MP: CM announces financial aid for patients who lost sight after...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday announced Rs 50,000 financial assistance and free medical care to 11 patients who lost their eyesight after a free cataract operation in a private hospital in Indore. An inquiry has also been ordered in

Read More
iocl