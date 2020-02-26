MM Kutty gets additional charge as Secy Ministry of Steel

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Secretary Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, MM Kutty, has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Steel.

Meanwhile, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohit Yadav has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of IAS officer Rohit Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, on lateral shift basis as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office," read an official statement. (ANI)