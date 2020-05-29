MMRCL constructing two COVID care facilities in Mumbai's Western suburbs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): As Maharashtra continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is setting up two COVID care centres in the Western suburbs of the city.

One of the COVID care centres is at Dahisar Check Naka and the second one is located in the Borivali area near Regional Transport Office (RTO).

There will be 800 oxygen beds at Dahisar Check Naka and 220-bed intensive care unit (ICU) with a dialysis facility at Kanderpada in Borivali.

As of Wednesday, the total positive cases in Mumbai have climbed to 33,835 while the death toll stands at 1,097, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (ANI)

