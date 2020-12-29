MNM chief Kamal Haasan 'disappointed' after Rajinikanth drops political plans

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he was disappointed with co-star Rajinikanth's announcement on not joining politics citing health reasons.

Megastar Rajinikanth's decision came a day after he left hospital in Hyderabad where he was being treated for high blood pressure.

"I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me. He should be healthy and fine," Kamal Haasan said while addressing the public at Nagapattinam district as part of his election campaign.



Megastar Rajinikanth has announced that he won't be entering politics, citing health reasons and he will continue to work for people.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)

