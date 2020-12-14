MNM chief Kamal Haasan pitches for establishing Madurai as second capital of Tamil Nadu

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said his party will take forward "the dream of Purachithalaivar MGR to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu."

"It was the dream of Purachithalaivar MGR to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. We will take forward this dream. If MNM comes to power, Madurai will be made the second capital of Tamil Nadu," Haasan said while addressing a public gathering at a private hall on Kamarasar Road in Madurai.



Haasan said the city was named after the Madurai Revolution.

"The MNM is politically people-centred. MNM youth should go house to house and meet people. The time has come for me to act, and the rule is ours and tomorrow is ours. The eradication of corruption cannot be done by the individual, with the cooperation of the people surely corruption can be eradicated. We will eradicate corruption," he added.

Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam on February 21, 2018, in Madurai. The party is all set to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. (ANI)

