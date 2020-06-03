MNRE cautions people against fraudulent websites for registration under PM-KUSUM Scheme

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Wednesday said it has recently noticed that a few new websites have "cropped up" as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

"Such websites are potentially duping general public and misusing data captured through fake registration portal. To avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE had issued an advisory on March 18, 2019, advising beneficiaries and general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites. Despite this new cases of fraudulent websites have been noticed again," a release from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The Ministry advised people to avoid depositing money or sharing data on these websites.

"Hence it has been again advised by MNRE to all potential beneficiaries and general public to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites. Ministry has said that any suspected fraudulent website, if noticed by anyone, may be reported to it," the release said.

According to the release, the administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on March 8 last year and guidelines for implementation of Scheme were issued on July 22 last year.

The Scheme provides for installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid connected renewable power plants.

"The Scheme is being implemented through State Government Agencies. List of these Agencies, implementation Guidelines and other details about the Scheme are available on official portal of the Ministry: www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people among the general public may visit MNRE website or call on help line number 1800-180-3333," said the Ministry. (ANI)

