MNREGA work started in Puducherry from today

Puducherry [India], April 20 (ANI): Work under the MNREGA scheme, which provides employment to poor people in rural areas, started from Monday.

Workers were seen wearing face masks and following social distancing norms as precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

"The work of deepening the pond is taking place today. 82 people are working here. MNREGA works started in 37 gram panchayats from today. Nearly, 10,000 workers are working. This will help in water harvesting. We have trained workers to wear masks and to follow social distancing" Secretary DRDA, Ravi Prakash said.

MNREGA work started after the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 released new lockdown guidelines for the country listing select economic activities that will be allowed after April 20 only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Notably, the MHA said that the revised guidelines will not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by the States. (ANI)

