MNS cancels 'Gudi Padwa' rally amid coronavirus scare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday called off its 'Gudi Padwa' celebration rally for this year amid coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the serious situation because of coronavirus, we are cancelling the 'Gudhpadwa Melava' of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Also, municipal elections are going to take place in the coming weeks, but in view of the overall situation, the government should postpone these elections for at least six months," an MNS tweet, roughly translated in English, reads.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

