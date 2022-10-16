MNS chief Raj Thackeray urges Fadnavis to not field candidate for Andheri East bypoll

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday requested Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field a BJP candidate against Rutuja Latke in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypolls in respect to the late MLA Ramesh Latke.

Rutuja Latke, the widow of late MLA Ramesh Latke, is the candidate of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate for Andheri East bypolls.

Fadnavis accepted that he has received the letter and said that he will discuss this with his party and senior leaders in this regard.

In a letter to Fadnavis, the MNS chief said, "I am writing this letter with a special request. After the sudden death of MLA. Ramesh Latke, for the Andheri East, the by-poll election has been announced. His widow, Rujuta Latke has filed in for candidature for the same."

Thackeray further said that Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a 'shakha-pramukh'.



"Shri Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a 'shakha-pramukh'. I have witnessed his journey and growth in the political arena. After his death, to see his wife become an MLA in his constituency; will be a solace to his departed soul. I sincerely request you to not enter this by-poll election and put a candidate against Rujuta Latke," he said.

"Whenever, there has been a situation, wherein a sitting MLA has passed away and a family member has bled for their candidature, our party has refrained from fighting the by-poll. This is our way of paying our reverence to the departed soul," the MNS chief said.

"I appeal to you with these sentiments in mind. Sentiments such as these are a part of our Maharashtra's culture. I hope you will consider my appeal," he added.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray's letter, the Deputy Chief Minister said he can only give his response after discussions with his party and his ally Balasahebanchi Shivsena.

"Today morning our Mumbai President met Raj Thackeray and requested him to give his support to our candidate for the by-polls, it was when he communicated this to him and he also wrote a letter to me in this regard. I alone cannot take decisions in the party, I will have to discuss with my party and Senior Leaders in this regard. Also, we are into an alliance with Balasahebanchi Shivsena, will also discuss this with CM Eknath Shinde. No doubt he had made a genuine request, but I can only react after discussions with the concerned," said Fadnavis.

Ramesh Latke, the sitting MLA from Andheri East, died of a cardiac arrest in May this year.

The upcoming Assembly bypoll is slated for November 3. (ANI)

