MNS chief Raj Thackeray visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday offered prayers at the iconic Ganesh Mandal of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja.

The histroy of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades. After the two-year long gap of COVID, devotees thronged in for the darshan of Lord Ganesh and offered prayers.



A day ago the Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed actor, Tamanna Bhatia and her 'Babli Bouncer' director Madhur Bhandarkar offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad at the doorsteps of the devotees. The prasad on Jio Mart is in the form of Laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Thane region.

Ganesh Chathurthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakh of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

